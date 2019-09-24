CBI arrests dy chief controller of explosives on bribery charge

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Mangalore for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. It was alleged that S M Manna DCCE had sought a bribe of Rs 50,000 for submitting inspection reports to PESO (HQ), Nagpur in connection with the issue and renewal of licenses in respect of Sanghvi Cylinders Pvt Ltd based at Belgaum, Karnataka. It was also alleged that the bribe amount was agreed to be paid to the accused by the said private company through their employee Rishab Desai"CBI laid a trap and caught the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) while accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000. The bribe giver was also caught," CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said. He said searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the public servant which led to recovery of cash worth Rs 16 lakh (approximately) and several other incriminating documents. PTI ABS RHL