CBI arrests Enforcement Officer of EPFO in bribery charges

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The CBI arrested an enforcement officer of the Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) in Vadodara Friday for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakhs from a builder, officials said.Enforcement Officer R K Tiwari apparently had demanded Rs 20 lakhs from the builder in Vadodara for passing a favourable order in a case related to not depositing PF of his regular employees, a CBI spokesperson said.He said that Tiwari had also assured the builder of clearing notices issued to him by the EPFO.After negotiation, the accused reduced his demand to Rs 10 lakhs and agreed to accept the first installment of Rs 5 lakhs, he said. The agency laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe, he said, adding that the agency during searches has recovered Rs 4 lakhs so far. PTI ABS DPB