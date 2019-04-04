CBI arrests I-T officer in bribery case of Rs 14 lakh

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Income Tax officer in Bengaluru for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 14 lakh from a person for settling pending tax issues, officials said Thursday. H R Nagesh, posted at Koramangala in Bengaluru, was caught red-handed by the bureau when he was allegedly receiving the bribe from the person, who had approached the CBI with a complaint against two Income Tax (I-T) officers, they said."A case was registered against two Income Tax officers on allegations of demanding the bribe of Rs14 lakh from the complainant for showing favour in settling the issue pertaining to a survey conducted on his office premises by the I-T department," a CBI spokesperson said.Based on information of alleged bribery taking place, the CBI laid a trap and nabbed the accused while he was taking the bribe for himself and on behalf of his colleague, the officials said.During searches, Rs 1.35 crore in cash was recovered from the premises, they said. PTI ABS ABS ANBANB