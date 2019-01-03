CBI arrests ITO in bribery case

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an Income Tax officer and two others for allegedly seeking Rs 50,000 from a person who had not filed his income tax returns, officials said Thursday. The agency took into custody Income Tax Officer C B Narang, Income tax Department, Fatehabad, chartered accountant Sushil Singla and middleman Mahender Kumar recently while they were allegedly receiving the bribe, they said."A case was registered against the Income Tax Officer and a CA (private person) on a complaint alleging that the ITO, Income Tax Department, Fatehabad has demanded bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant in a matter of non filing of income tax return for the money deposited in his HDFC Bank account during the financial year 2010-11," a CBI spokesperson said.He said it was also alleged that the demand was to be fulfilled through the chartered accountant.The spokesperson said the Central Bureau of Investigation laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. "Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused. Documents of properties worth Rs 2 crore (approximately) belonging to the Income Tax officer and incriminating files were recovered," he said. PTI ABS KJ