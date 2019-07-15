CBI arrests NPCC senior officers for asking bribe in clearing BSF posts construction bills

(Eds: Adds details, location of arrests ) New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The CBI has arrested seven persons, including two senior officers of the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) Limited, for alleged bribery in clearing bills pertaining to construction of BSF border outposts, officials said on Monday.The agency has arrested Rakesh Mohan Kotwal, NPCC Zonal Manager and Manager Latiful Pasha, and five private persons in the case, they said.It is alleged that Kotwal and Pasha had demanded a bribe of Rs 33 lakh from Anish Baid, owner of the Shree Gautam Construction Company Ltd, for passing the bills for construction of Border Security Force (BSF) border outposts done by his firm, the officials said.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at 18 locations in Delhi, Silchar, Jalpaiguri, Guwahati and Gwalior, they said. PTI ABS KJ