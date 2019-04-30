CBI arrests SDMC official for receiving bribe

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a South Delhi Municipal Corporation official for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 25,000, officials said Tuesday.Sukhram Meena, Sanitary Inspector, was arrested for signing the attendance register relating to sanitation workers working under the complainant. "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant," a Central Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said.He said searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of documents relating to financial transactions. PTI ABS KJKJ