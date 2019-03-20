CBI arrests senior Airports Authority of India officer while taking bribe

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an executive director in the Airports Authority of India for allegedly demanding a bribe from the owner of an airports ground handling company, officials said Wednesday.Ravichandran, Executive Director (Finance), had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for each allotted tenders to the company for 'D' category airports, they said.The company owner did not want to pay the bribe. He approached the CBI with a complaint against the officer, they said.Based on his inputs, the CBI laid a trap on Wednesday morning when the alleged bribe was to be paid to Ravichandran. The CBI nabbed the officer receiving Rs two lakh as bribe, they said.Searches were carried out and incriminating documents were recovered from him, they said. PTI ABS ABS TIRTIR