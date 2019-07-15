CBI arrests several people in NPCC bribery case

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The CBI has arrested several people for alleged bribery by National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) Limited officers in clearing bills pertaining to construction of BSF border outposts, officials said on Monday.The details of the arrested people are awaited, they said.It is alleged that NPCC Zonal Manager Rakesh Mohan Kotwal, Manger NPC Latiful Pasha had demanded a bribe of Rs 33 lakh from Anish Baid, owner of the Shree Gautam Construction Company Ltd for passing the bills for construction of Border Security Force (BSF) border outposts done by his firm. PTI ABS KJ