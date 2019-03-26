CBI arrests two GST officials for taking bribe

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two officials of GST department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said Tuesday.Sanjeev Kumar and Vivek Dekate, posted in GST, Pune as superintendents allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for settling the service tax liability for the year 2016-17 of a businessman, they said."CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, as first instalment of the total bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh," a CBI spokesperson said.He said searches were conducted at the office and residences of both the accused in Pune."During the searches, documents regarding acquisition of moveable and immoveable properties, gold jewelleries, cash, computer hard disks and other incriminating documents were found," he said. PTI ABS ABS SOMSOM