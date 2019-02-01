CBI arrests two in Delhi for trying to sell ivory trophies

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two persons from Vikaspuri here for allegedly trying to sell two carved ivory trophies, officials said Friday. The owner of a jewellery shop, Lalit Kumar Sahdev, and a middleman Vijay Kumar Chauhan were nabbed in a trap operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when they were trying to sell the trophies for Rs 36 lakh.Any kind of trade of ivory trophies is banned under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. It was also alleged that the accused were in search of prospective buyers for these ivory trophies to sell the same for their personal gain, CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said in a statement.Both the arrested accused were sent to the CBI custody till February 3 by a Special Court on Friday. PTI ABS NSD