CBI begins probe into attack on candidate of church body election in Kerala

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The CBI has begun investigation into a brutal attack on Binu Kuruvila, who was contesting an election of the Christian organisation Kananaya Yakoba Sabha in Kerala, officials said Friday. The CBI has taken over investigation on the orders of the Kerala High Court which found it necessary to rope in the central agency for probing the attack which took place on April 7, 2018. It is alleged in the FIR that Kuruvila was brutally attacked by a gang of two criminals at 11.25 pm at his residence near St Mary's Knanaya Church in Pathanamthitta in Kerala, they said. "This attack was due to the grudge against Binu Kuruvila since he was contesting to the Central Congress of Kananaya Yakoba Sabha, with an intention to kill him," the FIR alleged. The state police dropped name of one of the suspects who was arraigned, prompting Kuruvila to move the high court seeking a CBI probe which was granted, they said. The attack resulted in severe bodily pain to Kuruvila who was unable to do regular routine work causing permanent disability. PTI ABS SMN