CBI books Fahrenheit Motors for bank fraud

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The CBI has booked a South Delhi-based car dealership Fahrenheit Motors Pvt. Ltd for allegedly defrauding Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 3.12 crore, officials said Friday.The bank had approached the CBI with a complaint against the company based in Greater Kailash, alleging the promoters have committed fraud by availing credit facility on the basis of forged documents, they said."The company, directors of the company, valuer, advocate, their employee and other unknown person have committed fraud, criminal breach of trust and misappropriated the loan amount for their personal gain on the basis of forged fabricated documents (title deed). Thus considering overall submission apparently it seems that there is fraud played by the company and its directors, guarantors, their employee and other unknown person with the bank," it said.The agency has booked the company, which sells a leading SUV, its directors Kunal Ramchandani, his wife Meghna Choksey, guarantor Balbeer Singh, advocate Satish Kumar Gupta, Sanjeev Gupta and valuer Vivek Aggarwal in the FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, they said. PTI ABS ABS ABHABH