CBI books its constable who tried to steal Rs 6 lakh during search

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The CBI has booked its own Head Constable who was allegedly trying to steal Rs 6 lakh during a search operation Saturday, the officials said. Sudesh Yadav was deputed to guard the rear of a farm house in Sainik Farms of one Wing Commander Y S Tomar (Retired) which was being searched by the CBI. He saw a maid removing a bundle of Rs 6 lakh from a bathroom window, they said. He allegedly threatened the woman servant, locked her in servant room and removed the bundle from the window, they added. It was spotted when one of the residents of the farm house, Gaurav Tomar, told DySP Ashok Yadav that Kumar had allegedly stolen "huge cash" during the search, they said. When confronted, Kumar showed the places where he had allegedly hid the money, the FIR alleged. In the presence of independent witnesses, money was recovered from scrap lying in the backside and under the sofa of a bedroom, it said. The search was going on in a case related to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) scam in which the agency has booked and arrested its own officer on Sunday. Tomar had allegedly kept money of one of the accused which was allegedly to be paid to CBI officers. After getting the tip-off, the CBI team had searched the premises of Tomar, they said. PTI ABS CK