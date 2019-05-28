CBI books NCB officer, two others in bribery case

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The CBI has booked an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau, a middleman and the director of a pharmaceutical company in case of alleged bribery of Rs 12 lakh, officials said Tuesday.The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had carried out searches at the premises of Three B Healthcare in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh on May 31, 2016, during which six kilograms of codeine phosphate was recovered from an almirah of company's General Manager Rajender Singh Rajput, who was also present there, the CBI FIR alleged.Codeine phosphate is a chemical derived from opium and used in cough syrups. Fearing arrest of Rajput, director of the company Neeraj Bhatia allegedly used the services of one Vishwadeep Bansal, asking him to get the matter settled with NCB officials as it could damage his reputation.Bansal assured Bhatia that the matter could be settled after negotiating with senior officers of the NCB in New Delhi, the agency said.The CBI alleged Bansal met senior officers of the NCB at New Delhi and asked for Rs 12 lakh to be paid to officers, it alleged.It is alleged that Bansal made a payment of Rs 12 lakh to NCB Inspector Raj Kumar, the FIR said. The agency has booked Raj Kumar, Bansal and Bhatia in the case. PTI ABS DPB