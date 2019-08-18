CBI books Ratul Puri in bank fraud case

(Eds: Change in headline) New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The CBI has booked Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the then Executive Director of Moser Baer, and others in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Sunday.Besides Puri, the company and four other directors have been booked by the central agency in connection with the case, they said.The agency has carried out searches at six locations including the residences and offices of the company and accused directors, they said.Those booked include the company Moser Baer, Managing Director Deepak Puri, Directors Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma. PTI ABS TIRTIRTIR