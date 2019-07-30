CBI books Rolls Royce in corruption case

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The CBI has booked London-based Rolls Royce and its Indian subsidiary for allegedly engaging services of an agent in India to get contacts from Navratna Public Sector Undertaking HAL, ONGC and GAIL, officials said on Tuesday. The company had got contracts worth Rs 4,736 crore from HAL between 2000 and 2013 besides contracts of supply of spare parts for GAIL and ONGC, they said.It is alleged that Rolls Royce engaged the services of an agent in spite of signing an integrity pact which bars such arrangements, they said.The action comes five years after a long preliminary enquiry by the agency, the officials said. PTI ABS DPBDPB