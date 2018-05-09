CBI books SAIL official for amassing disproportionate assets

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A security department official of the state-owned SAIL along with his wife and son has been booked for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 1.38 crore which were above his legitimate sources of income, officials said today.

Kapil Mondal, attendant-cum-assistant (technical), security department in SAIL, Burnpur (West Bengal) has been named in the FIR for amassing these assets during his tenure between April 2009 and January 2017, they said.

"Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of accused in Kulti, Burnpur (West Bengal) which led to recovery of cash Rs 10 lakh and a pistol with 6 live cartridges," the officials said.