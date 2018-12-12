CBI books Sainik School, Tilaiya officials in question paper leak case

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The CBI has booked the then principal, vice principal and administrative officer of prestigious Sainik School, Tilaiya for alleged leak of All India Sainik School Examination 2018 question papers, officials said Wednesday.The then principal Col Nabarun Roy, vice principal Sanjay Kumar and administrative officer Lt Col Shishir Kumar along with teachers Dhananjay Kumar and Manoranjan Pathak besides officer superintendent V K Trivedi were named in an FIR by the CBI.It is alleged that these officials entered into a criminal conspiracy and indulged in corrupt activities and cheated the Sainik School Society.It is alleged that AISSEE 2018 was held for admission of boys to classes 6 and 9 by Sainik School Society at different centres including 12 in Jharkhand.The agency has registered the case on a reference from the Defence Ministry which alleged that corruption in several activities including the leak of question papers while printing of Hindi version for All India Sainik School Examination for 2018.It also alleged manipulation in preparation and publication of merit list, calling candidates for medical test in violation of laid down norms and anomaly in awarding interview marks, selection of large number of children of primary residential school, and palpable breakdown of working relationship between officers posted in the school. PTI ABS ZMN