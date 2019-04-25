CBI calls TDP leader YS Chowdary for questioning in bank fraud case

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The CBI has called former Union minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader YS Chowdary for questioning in a bank fraud case, officials said Thursday.He has been asked to appear on Friday at the agency's Bengaluru office, they said.The CBI had registered a case against electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Limited for allegedly cheating Andhra Bank to the tune of Rs 71 crore in 2017.In its FIR against the Chennai-based company and its five directors, including Managing Director Kakulamarri Srinivas Kalyan Rao, the CBI has slapped charges under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery among others. PTI ABS ANBANB