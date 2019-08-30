scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

CBI carries out joint surprise checks at 150 places across country against corruption

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The CBI on Friday carried out joint surprise checks at 150 places across the country against corruption, officials said.The special drive was conducted primarily at such points of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery, they said.The drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and the difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from such departments, the officials said. PTI ABS CPS CPS DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos