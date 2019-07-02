scorecardresearch
CBI carries out 'special operation' against banking fraud accused

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The CBI Tuesday launched a special drive in connection with banking scams across the country and registered 14 cases, officials said.The agency teams swooped down at 50 locations in 18 different cities in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases in 12 states across the country, they said."In a countrywide action relating to bank fraud scams/cases, CBI is conducting a special drive today and has begun searches at more than 50 places in 18 different cities in around 12 states/union territories," a senior official said."A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials," the official added.The search operation is still on, they said. PTI ABS RHL

