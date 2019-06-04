CBI closes case against Nagaland IAS officer

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation has closed a case of disproportionate assets against IAS officer Jyoti Kalash, which was registered in 2008.The probe against Kalash, a 1990-batch, Nagaland cadre officer, was closed by the CBI as the accusations in the FIR against him could not be substantiated by the agency during its exhaustive probe.The agency had submitted its closure report to the Patiala House Court which was accepted on July 18, 2011, according to the court order.The case pertained to a CBI FIR against the officer in 2008 in which the agency had alleged that he had amassed illegal wealth of Rs 37 lakh. PTI ABS SKL KJ