CBI court sentences four employees of GU to 5 yrs in jail

Guwahati, Dec 31 (PTI) A CBI court here has sentenced four employees of the Gauhati University (GU) for five years in jail for committing financial irregularities. CBI special judge Binod Kumar Chetri convicted the four employees and sentenced them to five years rigorous imprisonment on December 29. They were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and misappropriation of over Rs 3.40 million of the university fund by falsely showing that the sum was credited to the varsity's account, said Superintendent of Police (CBI) Syed Bazlullah. The four were also slapped with fines of different amounts, he said. A complaint was filed at Jalukbari police station in September 2003 against the four employees. Later, the CBI took over the case in September 2005, Bazlullah said. The chargesheet against the employees was filed on December 26, 2008, he said. While the two worked as the GU chief cashiers, another was the junior cash collector in the Accounts Department. The fourth was an armed guard in the cash section of the department, Bazlullah said.