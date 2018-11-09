CBI director Alok Verma appears before CVC

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) CBI Director Alok Verma Friday met Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary in connection with an inquiry into corruption charges levelled gainst him by his deputy and special director in the probe agency Rakesh Asthana, officials said.Verma appeared before the panel headed by Chowdary and comprising Vigilance Commissioners Sharad Kumar and T M Bhasin among others, they said, without citing any other details.The Supreme Court had on October 26 asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into the allegations against Verma levelled by Asthana.Verma and Asthana have been sent on leave by the government. Verma had also on Thursday met Chowdary and Kumar in connection with the inquiry. PTI AKV SRY