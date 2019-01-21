CBI DSP A K Bassi moves SC against his transfer to Port Blair

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Bassi on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging his transfer to Port Blair saying it was vitiated by mala fide and would prejudice the probe against former special director Rakesh Asthana.Bassi has challenged the transfer order issued on January 11 saying it is violative of the directions issued by the top court in its judgment on the plea of the former CBI director Alok Kumar Verma."It is passed by an officer/authority not competent to pass such orders. The impugned order intends to victimize the Petitioner herein. The impugned order seeks to unfairly prejudice the investigation against Rakesh Asthana, in FIR RC 13(A)/ 2018/AC-III dated October 15, 2018," said Bassi, who was the investigation officer in the Asthana case. PTI MNL SJK SA