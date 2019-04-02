CBI enjoys trust of people, Parliament and judiciary: Director R K Shukla

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) At 57 when things in life begin to wind down, the CBI is looking at equipping itself with latest technologies to brace for future challenges in the world of crime, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla said Monday."The CBI enjoys the trust of the people, Parliament, the judiciary and the government. Whenever there is a major offence or a credible investigation is required, there is always a demand for a CBI investigation," he said.The comments assume significance in the backdrop of recent turf war between his predecessor Alok Verma and former deputy chief of the agency Rakesh Asthana. Both the officers levelled serious allegations of corruption against each other with the reputation of the agency taking a serious hit.Over the last few months, the unprecedented happenings in the agency included late night order of the government to send both Verma and Asthana on long leave, arrest of an CBI officer by the agency itself, searches in the agency headquarters by its own personnel, transfer of the CBI Director and petitions by CBI officers facing transfers.In his address to CBI officers, on the 57th Foundation Day, Shukla also emphasised on the importance of grievance redressal and referred to the 'Open Door Policy' for all officials of the organization in this regard.After taking charge, Shukla has fixed Friday as the day when any officer of the agency can walk into his room with an appointment to convey his grievance.In his address, Shukla said the CBI has evolved from an anti-corruption agency into a multi-faceted, multi-disciplinary central police law enforcement body with capability, credibility and legal mandate to investigate and prosecute offences across the country.He said, in 2018 the agency registered 899 regular cases/preliminary enquiries, 209 of which were taken up on directions of Constitutional courts.The agency also laid 156 traps for detection of bribery by public officials, beside investigating 211 cases pertaining to bank frauds, he said.During the year, the agency achieved conviction in 544 cases in which 1,468 accused persons were found guilty, he said.He said the organisation will take care of the infrastructural needs of its workforce. PTI ABS ABS SOMSOM