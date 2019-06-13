CBI files charge sheet against absconding self-styled 'godman' for rape of minor

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against absconding self-styled 'godman' Virendra Dev Dixit for allegedly raping a minor at his ashrams in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in 1999, officials said.In its charge sheet filed in the Rouse Avenue special court here, the CBI has pressed stringent charges of rape and criminal intimidation on Dixit, who is absconding. The central probe agency has announced a reward of Rs five lakh on him, the officials said. The agency had registered the case on January 3, 2018 on the orders of the Delhi High Court. The CBI has alleged that Dixit, as the head of Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya, which is now renamed Adhyatmik Vidyalaya, and spiritual leader, was in a position to control and dominate over the complainant, a minor girl at that time, and raped her repeatedly in May-June 1999 at his ashrams in Kampil, Uttar Pradesh, and Vijay Vihar in Delhi.The accused had allegedly threatened to "cause injury to her reputation" and also issued "life threats" to her family, the agency has alleged. PTI ABS IJTIJT