CBI files charge sheet against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, wife in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Delhi Health minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, his wife and a few others in a disproportionate assets case, officials said Monday.The move comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs granted to the CBI the sanction to prosecute Jain in a case registered by the probe agency in August 24 last year for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.The case was registered against Jain, his wife Poonam and a few of his associates.Four companies -- Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited -- were also named in the case.