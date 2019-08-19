CBI may file supplementary charge sheet in murder case of Unnao rape survivor's father

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The CBI told a Delhi court Monday that it may file a supplementary charge sheet with "substantial evidence" in a case of alleged murder of the Unnao rape survivor's father in judicial custody, one of the four related cases transferred by the Supreme Court from Uttar Pradesh.The submissions were made when District Judge Dharmesh Sharma sought the status of the investigation in the case.The joint trial in the assault and murder case, in which charges have been framed by the court against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others, will commence from August 22.During the hearing, Senior Public Prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu, appearing for the CBI, said, "Further investigation in the murder case is going on and the agency will be coming up with substantial evidence and file a status report within a week."The court had earlier framed murder and other charges against the MLA, his brother Atul Sengar, three ex-Uttar Pradesh police officials and others.It had also clubbed two cases related to the alleged murder of the rape survivor's father and the other related to allegedly framing him in a case of possession of illegal arms and observed that one case was the foundation of the other.Sengar, his brother and the three UP policemen were not named as accused in the CBI's charge sheet filed in the case of the alleged murder.The woman, allegedly raped by Kuldeep Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. Two of her aunts died in the road accident.She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care as she continued to be critical.When the counsel of the rape survivor and her family, advocate Dharmendra Mishra, had earlier told the court that the role of the Sengars should be investigated in the alleged murder of her father, CBI had said further investigation was going on."Till now, the CBI did not find anything against the MLA to be a common accused. If, during the trial, the agency finds any evidence against the duo, a supplementary charge sheet will be filed," the public prosecutor said," the agency had said.The rape survivor's father was arrested on April 3, 2018 and died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018. PTI URD UK SA