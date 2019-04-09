CBI officer probing Vijay Mallya bank fraud case gets extension

(Eds: Adds more details) New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) IPS officer Sai Manohar Aramane, who is probing a politically-sensitive bank fraud case involving fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, has been given an extension in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension in deputation tenure of Aramane, a 1995 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, till January 16 next year, an order issued Tuesday by the Personnel Ministry said.Aramane was given an extension from July 17, 2018 till April this year.He is currently working as the joint director in the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Aramane is said to be close to former CBI chief Rakesh Asthana, who was involved in a bitter fight against his then boss Alok Kumar Verma. Both had accused each other of corruption.Two other CBI officers have been promoted as joint directors in the probe agency.Both the officers -- D S Shukla and Ramnish -- are working at the Deputy Inspector General-level post.Shukla has been working with the special crime unit in Delhi. Ramnish is posted in Gandhinagar.These officers are from the CBI's own cadre and had joined the agency as the Deputy Superintendent of Police, a senior official said.The ACC has approved the empanelment of the officers for promotion to the grade of joint director in the CBI, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. PTI AKV KJ