CBI opposes Peter Mukerjea's bail plea

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was part of the conspiracy to kill his foster daughter Sheena Bora and there was enough evidence against him, the CBI told a Mumbai court Friday while opposing his bail plea.Mukerjea, in his bail application last month, had denied involvement in the crime.In its reply filed before special CBI judge J C Jagdale, the CBI said the bail application should be rejected as Peter was "involved in heinous crime, abduction and murder of Sheena Bora" and there was sufficient evidence to prove the allegation against him.Prosecution witnesses including IPS officer Deven Bharti, prime accused Indrani Mukerjea's former personal assistant Kajal Agarwal and former driver Shyamvar Rai have testified about Peter entering into a criminal conspiracy with his wife Indrani, it said.Peter made all efforts to hide the murder and if released, he might tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses who are yet to depose, the CBI said.Also, Peter being a UK national, might abscond, the agency added.This is the fourth time Peter has approached the court for bail.The April 2012 murder of Sheena (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, came to light in August 2015 when Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans after being arrested in another case.Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, Rai and Peter were arrested in the case. Rai later became an approver and was pardoned.The CBI has claimed that financial dispute was the reason behind the killing. PTI AVI KRK ZMN