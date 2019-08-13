CBI probe is demanded by people seeking impartial probe: CBI chief

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Whenever there is a need for an impartial probe in complicated cases, a CBI investigation is demanded by people, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla said on Tuesday.He said the agency enjoys confidence of the government, judiciary and people.Welcoming Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to deliver 18th DP Kohli memorial lecture on Tuesday, he said the CBI has always tried to discharge responsibilities with dedication."Journey of the CBI has not always been smooth. At several junctures, it faced several challenges and even the legitimacy has been questioned. However, the support that government has given us...we have bounced back," he said.The Supreme Court and high courts have a crucial role in supporting and guiding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since inception, Kumar said.Ensuring probity in public life remains the biggest challenge, he said.The memorial lecture has been organised after a hiatus of two years.The Chief Justice of India also gave D P Kohli Awards to the best detective to Head Constables M Chandersheker, A Sekar and Constables Anand Rajaram Pandhere and Satheesh Kumar V.He also conferred medals to 34 other officers, including Joint Director D S Shukla, the then DIGs Ashwani Kumar Chand, Ghanshyam Updhyay, Head Constable Ramesh Chand among others. PTI ABS ABS KJKJ