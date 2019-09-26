CBI records statements of two K'taka senior IPS officers in IMA scam case

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The CBI has recorded statements of two senior IPS officers of Karnataka in connection with the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case, officials said on Thursday.The agency had called Inspector General Hemant Nimbalkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police-ranked Ajay Hilori for questioning recently, they said.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had recently taken over the investigation into the multi-crore ponzi scheme run by Karnataka-based IMA and its group entities which allegedly duped lakhs of people promising higher returns using "Islamic ways" of investment.The CBI has booked the company and alleged mastermind and managing director Mansoor Khan, besides 24 other individuals and four sister concerns of the IMA, they said. PTI ABS KJ