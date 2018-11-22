CBI registers preliminary enquiry into alleged embezzlement in NFDC

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe alleged embezzlement in National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), officials said Thursday.The PE has been registered to probe allegations of excess payment made to certain known film directors and the amount spent on advertisements, they said.Incorporated in 1975, the NFDC was formed by the government of India with the primary objective of planning and promoting an organised, efficient, and integrated development of the Indian film industry. NFDC has so far funded /produced over 300 films.The move comes months after NFDCs head Nina Lath Gupta was sacked from the post by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over alleged procedural lapses, the officials said.Manoj Kumar Pingua, Joint Secretary in the I & B Ministry, is holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director of the body, according to its website.CBI officials said the agencys enquiry will ascertain credibility of allegations of misappropriation in the NFDC. "Some documents are being sought from the NFDC in connection with the CBI enquiry," an official said, without citing further details. PTI AKV RCJ