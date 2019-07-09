CBI searches 110 locations in 19 states in corruption, arms smuggling cases

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) In a countrywide operation, the CBI carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said Tuesday.The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases, they said.The operation is spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, Lucknow, Kanpur and other locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.Details of cases in which the searches are being carried out is being kept secret till the operation gets over, the officials said.This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused. This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week with a similar operation carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused. PTI ABS http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. DPB