CBI searches at residence, office of recently sacked I-T Commissioner

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The CBI carried out searches at Noida residence and office of sacked Income Tax Commissioner S K Srivastava, officials said Saturday.The search started Friday and is still continuing, they said. Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after registering a case against him for alleged cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours. Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were retired by the government recently. PTI ABS ABS TIRTIR

