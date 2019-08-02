CBI supplements team probing Unnao rape victim accident

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A six-member team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory used a car of similar make to recreate the fatal accident scene involving the Unnao rape survivor in Rae Bareli, officials said on Friday. The team of forensic experts will support the five-member CBI investigation unit in Lucknow which has been supplemented by 20 officers of an additional special team dispatched from Delhi, CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said here. The forensic team reached the accident spot in Gurubaksganj early this morning and arranged a car and a truck similar to the ones that were involved in the July 28 accident, which left the rape survivor's two aunts killed and her and a lawyer critically injured. The truck driver was directed to travel at various speeds towards the car from the opposite lane to recreate various scenarios which could have led to the suspicious accident, the officials said. The team took measurements and spoke to eyewitnesses, they said. The woman has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her when he was a teenager. Sengar and nine other were booked for murder after the accident on a complaint filed by her family. Meanwhile, CBI officials are understood to have spoken to the family members of the rape survivor who remains in critical state in the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University. The CBI officially did not comment on the development. The uncle of the survivor, who is lodged in Rae Bareli prison and lost his wife and sister-in-law in the accident, has alleged that it was conspiracy by Sengar to eliminate his family, the sources said. After the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath faced criticism for not taking any action against the MLA, the central leadership of the BJP expelled him from the party on Thursday. The girl was allegedly raped by the MLA on June 4, 2017 but her attempts to file a case did not materialise. Her father was arrested on alleged false charges levelled by the family of Sengar. She had attempted self-immolation in front of Adityanath's residence to get the probe going in her case last year. Next day, her father was allegedly assaulted inside the prison and he died of the injuries. The news caught headlines following which the Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case and handed over the matter to the CBI which has filed charge sheet against Sengar in July last year. He was arrested on April 13 last year in connection with the rape case. A four-term MLA, Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, is an influential Thakur leader in the region. The case with a special court has hardly progressed ever since as there were no judges to hear the matter, the sources said. The rape survivor has written a number of letters to various authorities, including the Chief Justice of India, saying she was threatened for her life by Sengar's kin. On the day, the accident took place none of her security personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police were accompanying her. The three personnel have been suspended. The CBI has booked Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Arun Singh, son-in-law of a Uttar Pradesh minister along with seven others under murder charges. PTI ABS SMN