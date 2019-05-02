CBI takes over case of serial abductor and missing Gujarat girl

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The CBI has taken over investigation in the case of a missing teenager who allegedly eloped with a 49-year-old teacher, after he jumped parole on being sentenced to life for raping two minor girls.On August 11 last year, the woman who was studying at a tuition centre run by Dhaval Trivedi in Gujarat's Surendranagar city eloped with him, her parents alleged. On the plea of the father, the Gujarat High Court handed over the case to the CBI on April 2 after the state police failed to trace the 18-year-old woman. Trivedi was sentenced to life for raping two minor girls in Rajkot but was given parole in July last year. He allegedly jumped parole and went to Chotila, Surendranagar where he started a coaching centre. He is also accused to abducting other girls. The victim went to the coaching centre for an English- speaking course but on August 11 she did not return home, triggering a search by local police. Trivedi was believed to be in New Delhi and Nepal, but he could not be traced. "It appears from the materials on record that the respondent namely Dhavalkumar Hareshchandra Trivedi, is a hardcore criminal. He is a convict accused of the offences punishable under Sections 363, 366, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4, 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, (for short 'POCSO')," the high court had observed while handing over case to the CBI. The court said Trivedi was a habitual offender luring college-going girls and was responsible for "ruining" the life of many innocent girls. Gujarat police formed multiple teams which indicated that Trivedi travelled by trains and stayed near railways stations. The input was used to send information to the Railway Protection Force through various WhatsApp group. The police also claimed to have tapped into various WhatsApp groups of teachers of private schools in and around Delhi, on the suspicion that Trivedi may approach them seeking employment. It wrote 1,344letters to private schools in the national capital giving details of his activities. It received input that the accused had sold his phone and was in Nepal, but he kept changing locations. "It is very unfortunate that the state police has not been able to make any headway in the investigation. The state police, as on date, has practically no clue where the respondent no 4 (Trivedi) is," the high court had noted. The court said it did not say that police has not made any efforts, but at the same time the fact is that it has not been able to get any clue and reach an appropriate conclusion. "It is going to be a very challenging investigation for the CBI but the CBI is known for such challenges and, therefore, this court expects the CBI to live upto its expectation. The case, prima facie, is one of human trafficking. The investigation should be taken up by the CBI very seriously," the high court said. PTI ABS AAR