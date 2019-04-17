CBI takes over probe in Jaipur drug case

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The CBI has taken over the investigation into alleged drug peddling by a Jaipur-based interior designer and his two friends on the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, officials said Wednesday.The agency has re-registered the FIR by the Rajasthan Police, which had arrested one Harshita Garg along with her friends -- Nishat and Rajat Morya -- on the alleged drug trafficking charges on October 19, 2016 from Pink Square Mall in Jaipur, they said.Police had received the input that a Punjab number vehicle in Adarsh Nagar area maybe involved in drug trafficking, the officials said.Based on the input, the local police arrested the trio and claimed to have recovered about 500 gram of charas from them, they said.The agency has initiated a probe into the matter, they said.Garg had approached the high court seeking quashing of state police FIR against her, alleging police has made up a case against her and she was picked up from her own house, the officials said."It is possible that the petitioner is involved in drug trafficking as revealed from the surveillance report, but still it is duty of the investigating officer to ascertain whether a false FIR has been lodged," the Rajasthan High Court said.The high court said it is not inclined to comment on the involvement of the Garg in the crime."The investigation done by the CID-CB is thus not inspiring confidence hence, to do complete justice, this court deems it proper to refer the matter to the CBI," it said. PTI ABS KJ