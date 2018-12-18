CBI vs CBI: Court grants bail to middleman Prasad

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Manoj Prasad, an alleged middleman arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Special CBI judge Santosh Snehi Mann granted bail to Prasad saying that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody. Manoj Prasad, arrested on October 17, is currently in judicial custody. PTI UK URD SASA