CBI vs Mamata: SC to hear CBI's plea on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 4 (TI) The Supreme Court Monday agreed to give an urgent hearing to applications moved by the CBI alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam case by the Kolkata Police commissioner. The top court will hear the probe agency's applications on Tuesday. The applications accusing Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar of destroying evidence related to the case and him of indulging in contempt of court was mentioned by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjeev Khanna. The bench declined the plea of the SG to hear the two applications on Monday in the post-lunch session. The bench said it is open for the solicitor general or any other party to lay before the court any material or evidence to show that any West Bengal authority or police official is planning or trying to destroy evidence related to the caseThe top court said all material or evidence has to be placed before it by means of affidavit. PTI RKS ABA MNL LLP LLP ANBANB