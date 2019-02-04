CBI vs Mamata: WB chief minister's protest gets support from opposition leaders

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Support from opposition leaders poured in for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whose sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams continued on Monday. On Sunday, an all-out war broke out between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government, with the feisty West Bengal leader beginning here dharna in front of Metro Cinema over the issue.Support for Banerjee, who also the Trinamool Congress chief, poured in even as the CBI moved the Supreme Court accusing Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar of destroying evidence related to the case and him of indulging in contempt of court. "Distressed by the news out of Bengal. A complete breakdown of trust in institutions under an authoritarian Modi Govt obsessed with regaining power at all costs. Mamata Ji is resisting & has the support of all those who understand the agenda behind these moves," tweeted Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary.Speaking to reporters, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said he had given a notice in the Rajya Sabha for suspension of business and demanded discussion on the "misuse of the CBI". TMC spokesperson Derek O' Brien said all opposition parties will go to the Election Commission later on Monday over the issue in Bengal."Inside the House (parliament) and outside the House we will all move together. Whatever action we take will do together. This is not the CBI, its the parrot of Amit Shah and Modi. "We have to save the Constitution, the country and the federal structure. Later today, all opposition parties will go to the Election Commission," O' Brien said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu told reporters that he will hold discussions with opposition party leaders in Delhi on Monday and draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement. "TDP MPs will strongly protest along with other opposition leaders today on the CBI issue," he said. Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha said the opposition's protest was against the pride of the Modi government. "After the Alok Verma incident CBI does not have any credibility. After the elections, we will see who will go to jail," said Jha."What happened in West Bengal is an attack on a states federal rights guaranteed by our constitution. We stand with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka CM @hd_kumaraswamy tweeted this morning. PTI ASG ASG ANBANB