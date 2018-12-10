CBI welcomes Mallya's extradition order, wants to conclude case soon

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The CBI on Monday welcomed a London court's order for extradition of Vijay Mallya to India saying it hopes to bring him back soon and conclude the bank fraud case.CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said the agency has come to know from media reports that Mallya's extradition was ordered by a London court."We welcome the decision. We hope to bring him soon and conclude the case. The CBI has its own inherent strengths. We worked hard on this case. We are strong on law and facts and we were confident while perusing the extradition process," the spokesperson said.A UK court on Monday ordered the extradition of the fugitive business who is wanted here for alleged fraud and money laundering involving an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled that Mallya can be extradited to India to stand trial on the charges brought by the CBI and ED.The judge referred the extradition case to Secretary of State.The ruling marked a significant point in the high-profile extradition trial that has lasted over a year. The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss was on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year.The judge ruled that Mallya would remain on same bail conditions.Earlier in the day, Mallya sought to disprove the narrative that he has "stolen" the money and said his offer to repay the principal amount to the Indian banks was "not bogus". He was talking to reporters outside the court. PTI ABS ACB RT