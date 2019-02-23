CBIC sets up working groups for suggesting steps to promote exports

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has constituted three working groups to study and recommend measures to facilitate trade, promote exports and improve compliance. The groups will submit their report within two months. "The recommendations of the groups, which will be taken up for the implementation on priority, would further enhance the ease of doing business and export competitiveness. CBIC will be using advanced data analytics tools for augmenting revenue and curbing frauds," said CBIC Chairman Pranab Kumar Das. The working groups will focus on improving the legislative structure of customs tariff and update it to suit the emerging and future needs of the economy and industry. Special focus would be given to create a comprehensive export tariff structure to enhance India's export competitiveness. They will also focus on export promotion and facilitation with emphasis on boosting exports through e-commerce, addressing the trade facilitation barriers faced in India's export markets and improving the quality of logistics services for exporters, besides enhancing compliance, plugging loopholes to improve revenue collection on customs and curb IGST refund frauds. The groups will consult the stakeholders extensively, including the export promotion councils and relevant wings of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, an official statement said. PTI RSN HRS