CBRE opens real estate technology centre in Gurugram

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Global property consultant CBRE today launched a technology centre in Gurugram to develop software solutions for real estate sector.

CBRE Digital & Technology Centre, spread over 23,000 sq ft, is the fourth digital hub set up by the consultant across the world and first outside the US.

"It is a matter of proud for us that India was selected for this world-class facility. This centre will support Asia Pacific as well as US business," CBRE Chairman (India and South East Asia) Anshuman Magazine told reporters here.

CBRE has hired 120 software engineers to run this centre and has plans to add more, CBREs Chief Digital and Technology Officer Chandra Dhandapani said.

The new digital & technology hub will serve as the firms primary software development centre in Asia Pacific, with a focus on CBREs next generation technology suite.

Smart technologies that leverage mapping, augmented reality and data analytics will be supported and pioneered at the facility.

"This centre will not only pioneer a new generation of best-in-class technology solutions to address the growing digitisation needs of the realty sector but serve as a major drawcard for Indias world class digital talent," Magazine said.

He said rapid urbanisation would drive real estate sector and technology would play a major role in managing new cities.

"At CBRE, we believe that technology is a key enabler in enhancing the services and experiences we provide for our clients. This Digital & Technology Centre will serve as a catalyst for the development of next generation technologies that help our clients achieve their aspirations through real estate. This centre will give us access to world class digital talent that India is well known for," Chandra said.

CBRE said that the centre also marks a sizeable investment in India by the worlds largest real estate corporation.

The state-of-the-art Gurugram site will host software engineers, application developers and data analysts. This centre will enable the consultant to meet the full spectrum of its occupier and investor clients needs, it added. PTI MJH BAL