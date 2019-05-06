CBSE declares Class 10 results, girls outshine boys

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) With a pass percentage of 92.45 in the Class 10 CBSE results, which were announced on Monday, girls outperformed boys by a margin of 2.31 per cent.Thirteen students bagged the first rank with 499 out of 500 marks. The second and third rank were shared by 24 and 58 students, respectively.A total of 2.25 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 57,256 scored above 95 per cent.The Trivandrum region performed the best with a pass percentage of 99.85, followed by Chennai and Ajmer with 99 and 95.89 respectively.Delhi ranked second last with a pass percentage of 80.97 and Guwahati was last with 74.49. PTI GJS GJS DIVDIV