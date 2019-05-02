CBSE to announce Class 12 results today

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 12 results on Thursday, a senior official said. "The results will be announced before lunchtime today" the official said. The Class 12 exam began on February 16, earlier than previous years. The results, which is usually announced by the third week of May, is also being announced earlier than scheduled. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination conducted by the CBSE. PTI GJSHMB