CBSE to conduct 13th edition of CTET on Dec 8

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 13th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 8, the CBSE said on Friday.The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 110 cities across the country. An information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET's official website www.ctet.nic.in from August 19. The aspiring candidates will have to apply online only from August 19. The last date for submitting online application is September 18 and fee can be paid up to September 23 till 3.30 pm. PTI SLB KJKJ