CCCC 2018: Finale of national level inter-school crossword contest to begin Monday

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The finale of the sixth edition of national level inter-school CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest will begin Monday in Kendriya Vidyalaya number two at Delhi Cantt here. The three-day finale would go on till December 12 and over 40 school teams, who had won their respective preliminary city rounds held between July and September across the country, would participate in it."The contest that began in 2013 is a two-stage event. In the first, school teams participate in an hour-long written test in city rounds across the country. In the second, the winning school teams from various city rounds gather at the national capital to decide the national winner," Amitabh Ranjan, chief operating officer of Patna-based organisation Extra-C which conduct the contest, said in a release.The contest is open to students of Class 9 to 12 in all the schools affiliated to any boards in the country, it said. PTI ABA RKS KJ