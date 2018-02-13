CCI approves Crown Holdings acquisition of Signode

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI has given its nod to the proposed acquisition of Signode Industrial Group Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd by packaging company Crown Holdings.

Signode provides transit and protective packaging systems and solutions. Its principal products include steel and non- metallic strapping.

On the other hand, the US-based packaging firm Crowns primary products include steel and aluminium cans for food, beverage, household and other consumer products, glass bottles for beverage products, and metal vacuum closures and caps.

"@CCI_India approves acquisition of Signode Industrial Group Holdings by Crown Holdings," the fair trade regulator said in a tweet yesterday.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require clearance of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).